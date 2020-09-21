Sections
Home / Pune News / Barber booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Pune

Barber booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Pune

Accused used to blame his wife for not bearing a boy child, according to the police.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

According to the police, the accused blamed his wife for not being able to bear him a boy child and a case has been registered against his parents too. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A barber has been booked by the Pune police on Friday for abetting his wife’s suicide. According to the police, he blamed the wife for not being able to bear him a boy child and a case has been registered against his parents too.

The couple is a resident of Narhegaon and had been married for 11 years. The accused are yet to be arrested. They had two daughters - a nine-year-old and another 10-year-old.

“The woman died by suicide on September 13. She had visited her family in February and told her brother that her husband and his family had been mistreating her for not being able to bear a son,” said sub-inspector DB Khedkar of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by the woman’s brother. A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sinhgad road police station.

