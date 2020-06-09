Sections
Home / Pune News / Barbers protest outside tehsildar office, demand opening of salons

Barbers protest outside tehsildar office, demand opening of salons

The Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal- association for barbers staged a protest outside the tehsildar office in Chinchwad demanding the opening of salons across the city. The MNM...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:15 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

The Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal- association for barbers staged a protest outside the tehsildar office in Chinchwad demanding the opening of salons across the city.

The MNM submitted a memorandum to the state government and the tehsildar for opening businesses across the state, however, a decision is still awaited.

“We have given a memorandum to tehsildar requesting him to help us out in this matter today. We have been told that a decision will be taken in 8 days, now we will wait and follow the instruction given by the tehsildar. I hope the government understands our condition,” said Ganesh Walunjkar, working president of MNM.

The memorandum states that 80 per cent of barbers shops and homes are rented properties and rent still has to be paid even if the businesses are shut. As many of them are not able to pay the rent, they have been told to vacate the commercial property. In addition, managing electric bills, bank loans, school fees, and medical bills are also getting tougher. A barber from Aundh also tried to commit suicide.



“We request the government to help us financially and allow us to open our shops in non-containment zones. If the government does not allow, then in future we will be opening our shops without anybody’s permission and if any unwanted things happen then the government will be responsible for it,” the release stated.

The association of barbers limited the number of protesters to 15-20 to the tehsil office out of which only 5 went inside while rest stood outside with placards.

“Many people wanted to come but we respect the law and order so we did not want to trouble the police. Our sole purpose is to start our businesses again,” added Walunjkar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan
Jun 09, 2020 21:47 IST
PMC standing committee approves widening of 6 metres roads up to 9 metres
Jun 09, 2020 21:43 IST
Two new pilots inducted to operate Air India One
Jun 09, 2020 21:37 IST
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.