Bhama Askhed water project to be inaugurated on Jan 1

Pune: From January 1, the residents of eastern parts of the city will avail drinking water facility of Bhama Askhed dam project. The plan saw many delays, including farmer protests, since it was kick-started 10 years ago.

Rescheduled many times, the project will be officially operational on January 1, said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The project, which saw a six-year delay since its 2014 official deadline, has been commissioned for testing.

“We had scheduled the inauguration of the project on December 20. However, both the leaders – former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar – were busy on that day. So, we have decided to launch the project on the first day of new year,” said Mohol.

Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) wanted the project to be inaugurated by Sharad Pawar, though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has majority in PMC, decided to also invite Fadnavis in whose tenure the plan was expedited.

PMC planned the project in 2011 to bring 2.64 TMC (thousand million litres cubic feet) water from Bhama-Askhed, 42 km from Pune, through a closed pipeline to supply water to the eastern part of the city, including Kharadi, Yerawada, Dhanori, Wadgaonsheri, Vishrantwadi, Kalas and Vidyanagar. The facility will supply water to around 14 lakh residents.

PMC had sent a project proposal to the Centre to get funds under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNRUM). The Centre sanctioned the project in 2013 while accepting to pay 50 per cent amount of the total cost estimated to be Rs 350 crore. PMC added 30 per cent and the state gave shares of 20 per cent to complete the project. The project was divided into six stages. The work started in January 2014 with deadline slated for March 2017.

However, due to agitation of Bhama-Askhed Project affected persons (PAP), work was halted more than 10 times. Finally, the corporation gave Rs 135 crore to PAP and the project completed by the end of 2020.

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer said, “This is the first project of a corporation in which more than 70 per cent of work was done outside the corporation limit. It is the civic body’s achievement. PMC hasn’t done any such big project of water work till date.”

With project being commissioned, Pune will be getting water from five dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, Temghar and Bhama Askhed.

Anirudha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the water supply department said, “It is true that the project has been delayed. But, it was not the fault of the civic body. There is little escalation of project cost due to delay.”

Sanjay Kadu, executive engineer of PMC water supply department who is part of the project said, “We have started water testing. We will soon start regular water supply to the eastern part of the city.”

Ashish Adsul, IT professional and resident of Vishrantwadi area said, “We have been getting reports of villagers halting Bhama-Askhed water work project since the past five years. We even thought that the plan will not see the light of day due to villagers’ agitation and political interference. We are happy that we will get regular water supply in 2021. It is good news. Though the project has been delayed, we are happy now.”