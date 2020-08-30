Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute to conduct online courses on vedas

Sections
This series of lectures will show how vedas have played an important role in the socio-religious traditions of India

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. (HT PHOTO)

One of the oldest institutes in the city – the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute has announced it will be conducting special online courses on vedas.

The institute released the information on its twitter handle on August 28, 2020.

The tweet said, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of a very special online course on vedas. It is a series of 18 lectures: 1 opening session, 5 lectures on Rigveda, lectures on Yajurveda and Samveda each, 5 lectures on Atharvaveda, and 1 concluding session.”

According to the Bhandarkar Oriental Research institute, the course is extremely diverse in nature. The lectures on Rigveda and Yajurveda revolve around literary tradition, religious and ritualistic elements, and philosophical aspects. The Samveda module delves into ritualistic aspects, and it also explores the possible parallels between Saamgan (orthodox singing of Samaveda) and Indian classical music.



The Atharvaveda module is very interesting. It looks at ritualistic and tantrik elements (magic and black magic), origins of Ayurveda, and also the society that existed during the time.

This series of lectures will show how vedas have played an important role in the socio-religious traditions of India and how they have influenced the ways of thinking of Indian people.

“A rare opportunity to listen to the experts who will introduce the four vedas with audio-visual demonstrations,” the institute wrote on twitter.

Schedule

Rigveda: September 7-12

Yajurveda: September 14-16

Samveda: September 17-19

Atharvaveda: September - 21 to 26

Timing : 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Language: English

Platform: Google Meet

Fees: INR 3000/- (with GST) or USD 50

