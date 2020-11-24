BJP leaders protest in Pune, state against inflated power bills

The agitation was part of state-wide protests held by the BJP against MSEDCL and the state government on Monday demanding a roll back of the bills (HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday held an agitation in front of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) office in Rasta peth, Pune to protest against the inflated electricity bills. The agitation was part of state-wide protests held by the BJP against MSEDCL and the state government on Monday demanding a roll back of the bills.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik led the agitations in the city.

According to Mulik, MSEDCL sent excess bills to citizens and due to the pandemic, they did not physically visit for recording a reading of the electricity meter.

“Later, they sent excessive bills. Instead of waving off the electricity bills, the MSEDCL has charged excessive bills. The state government should waive off the bills or BJP will do more aggressive agitations,” Mulik said.

Former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other BJP leaders burnt electricity bills at Mahadula in Koradi area of Nagpur for not giving relief to consumers who complained of inflated power bills during the pandemic.

BJP leaders staged protests in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Satara, Ahmednagar and others parts of the state and said the party will not keep quiet until the inflated electricity bills are “corrected”.

Earlier this month, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut hinted at a major relief to the consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying a Diwali gift was in the offing.

However, a few days back, the minister said the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in the inflated electricity bills and consumers will have to make full payment of the bills.

“BJP workers are burning electricity bills at 2,000 spots across the state. If the government does not wake up from its sleep and pursues disconnection of power lines of consumers, the party workers will not allow it to happen,” Bawankule said.

Later, BJP’s Nagpur unit workers raised slogans against the government and burnt electricity bills at various squares in the city.

Bawankule last week demanded that those who consume up to 300 units of electricity daily should get a waiver from bill payment for the March to June period.

He also said that people have lost jobs (due to lockdown) and several electricity consumers have received inflated bills. The government should correct these bills, they had demanded.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who led the protest at Karad in Satara district, said the party will not allow authorities to disconnect power supply of people in case bills are not paid.

“We are burning inflated electricity bills as protest...the government should wake up soon or else, the anger will intensify,” Patil told reporters in Karad.

He charged the state government with not waiving of consumption of power bills up to 100 units or not giving relief to people hit by Covid-19 despite talking about it.

The BJP leader also claimed that a file pertaining to electricity bills correction was not sanctioned by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar.

The state energy department is with Congress leader Nitin Raut, while Pawar belongs to the NCP.

Suggesting there are differences between the NCP and Congress, Patil asked, “Why should the common people suffer just because the department is with the Congress?” “We will not keep quiet until the inflated bills are corrected...we will not let the linemen cut power supply of the people.”

Patil in a tweet claimed ministries that are with the Shiv Sena get funds, but the portfolios that are with the Congress are not given funds, and it shows the Congress does not have any worth in the state government.

“The BJP will continue to fight until the state government provides necessary relief to consumers,” he added.

In Mumbai, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar led the party’s protest and he was detained along with other party men by police when they staged a protest in suburban Kandivali.

Besides, former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar in a tweet accused the state government of looting people by issuing “exorbitant” bills.

Shelar said the government is not giving any relief to the affected people, but is instead recovering bill dues “as money lenders”.

“Are you running a government or are into money lending?” he asked with hashtag ‘MahaAghadiElectricityScam’.