BJP-NCP locked in a tussle to seek credit for completion of Bhama Askhed project

With the work on the Bhama Askhed project now complete, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are locked in a political tussle to seek credit for the project.

BJP’s city unit president Jagdish Mulik issued the press statement and blamed local NCP MLA Sunil Tingre for trying to claim credit for the project. Mulik said, “During BJP’s tenure, the party had approved funds from the standing committee for this project. The party even conducted various meetings to ensure that the project work is completed.”

Immediately after Mulik’s statement, Tingre released a press statement. Tingre said, “The project was approved by the Congress and NCP. The central government approved funds for the project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal mission in 2014. It was decided at that time that the local self government would incur some cost for the project. The BJP is unnecessarily trying to take credit for the project.”

Tingre alleged that the BJP was ruling at the Pune corporation level, state government level and at the Centre, yet the project was stuck in limbo for almost two to three years. “Despite conducting a meeting by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Girish Bapat, the project work had not been started,” he added.

Areas which would benefit due to the completion of the project include, Wadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, Kalyaninagar and Ahmednagar road, hence, both the BJP and NCP leaders from this constituency are trying to seek credit for the project as it would end the water crisis in these areas.

PMC is currently drawing water from 50km away from the Bhama Askhed dam which is near Chakan MIDC. The project work is completed and trials are going on for the same. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated the Bhama Askhed water pipeline project in 2014. It was designed to meet the drinking water needs of 14.5 lakh residents of eastern Pune. As per the plan, a 42-km pipeline will be laid from the Bhama-Askhed dam to Pune