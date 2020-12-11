BJP nominates Bidkar as leader of house in PMC

PUNE: As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picks corporator Ganesh Bidkar as the leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday, it receives flak from the opposition.

The BJP appoints Bidkar replacing Dheeraj Ghate with municipal polls slated in 2022. Bidkar, who had lost in the 2017 municipal election, gained the favour of the party as nominated member in PMC.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “By appointing Bidkar, BJP has certified that its 98 elected members in PMC do not have the capacity to rule in PMC. They were forced to appoint a nominated member as the leader of house. It is happening for the first time in the history of municipal corporation that a nominated member has got the leader of house post.”

Shiv Sena city unit president Sanjay More said, “It’s sad that despite getting a clear majority and having 98 members, BJP appointed a nominated member. He himself would not have the power to cast vote in the house.”

Opposition party members said that Bidkar’s appointment was a move to keep MP Girish Bapat away from the functioning of PMC as both are considered as rivals.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “There is no law that states that a nominated member cannot be appointed as the leader of house. Bidkar is a senior leader and has played an important role in increasing the vote base in the Pune station area.”

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said, “It is the duty of oppositions to make allegations. They are doing their job. Bidkar is capable and would ensure that BJP would execute all the promises given in the manifesto.”