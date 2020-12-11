Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / BJP nominates Bidkar as leader of house in PMC

BJP nominates Bidkar as leader of house in PMC

PUNE: As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picks corporator Ganesh Bidkar as the leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday, it receives flak from the opposition.The...

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:35 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picks corporator Ganesh Bidkar as the leader of house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday, it receives flak from the opposition.

The BJP appoints Bidkar replacing Dheeraj Ghate with municipal polls slated in 2022. Bidkar, who had lost in the 2017 municipal election, gained the favour of the party as nominated member in PMC.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “By appointing Bidkar, BJP has certified that its 98 elected members in PMC do not have the capacity to rule in PMC. They were forced to appoint a nominated member as the leader of house. It is happening for the first time in the history of municipal corporation that a nominated member has got the leader of house post.”

Shiv Sena city unit president Sanjay More said, “It’s sad that despite getting a clear majority and having 98 members, BJP appointed a nominated member. He himself would not have the power to cast vote in the house.”



Opposition party members said that Bidkar’s appointment was a move to keep MP Girish Bapat away from the functioning of PMC as both are considered as rivals.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “There is no law that states that a nominated member cannot be appointed as the leader of house. Bidkar is a senior leader and has played an important role in increasing the vote base in the Pune station area.”

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said, “It is the duty of oppositions to make allegations. They are doing their job. Bidkar is capable and would ensure that BJP would execute all the promises given in the manifesto.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Actor Raza Murad visits HPS, Samalka
by HTC
Diljit Dosanjh responds to ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’ trending on Twitter
by HT Entertainment Desk
SGHPS students shine in Gurmat competition
by HT Correspondent
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.