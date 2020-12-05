Sections
BJP on backfoot as MVA candidates shine in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate Arun Lad’s victory in the elections to the Pune Graduate constituency on Friday has brought much confidence to the MVA camp - leaders and workers - and has forced the BJP on the backfoot.

BJP city unit president Chandrakant Patil, who used to represent this constituency, said, “Three parties come together and contested against single party. Shiv Sena is helping the Congress and NCP but getting nothing in return. Sena must think about it.”

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said, “The victory of Arun Lad is the answer to opposition party leaders making allegations. Now it is proved that graduate voters also support the Maha Vikas Agadi.”

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We failed to estimate the power of the three parties unitedly.”

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “The results show that the citizens are expressing confidence in the Maha Vikas Agadi. The climate is changing in the state.”

BJP MP Girish Bapat accepted the defeat of the BJP candidate and said, “We must do an analysis.”

