BJP, ruling alliance trade charges over Covid-19 management in Pune, Mumbai

BJP leaders stage protest in the city on Friday against the handling of Covid situation by the ruling party in the state.

Updated: May 23, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

BJP MP Girish Bapat (R) along with others protest against CM Uddhav Thackeray's government at Sanman hotel in Pune on Friday. (SANKET WANKHADE/HT)

PUNE The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded charges against one another over the Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation in the state.

While the city BJP leaders accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of failing to handle the situation well in the city and the state, the ruling party launched a campaign on social media.

BJP MP Girish Bapat, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, city unit president Jagdish Mulik and party MLAs and office-bearers staged demonstrate in their respective areas by holding placards criticising the ruling party.

Bapat said, “The central government was providing fullest assistance to the state, but the state government had failed to handle the situation in Mumbai and Pune.”



Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) former mayor Prashant Jagtap said, “It is the BJP which is ruling in Pune and if the party was unhappy with the situation, it should blame itself.”

He charged that Bapat was missing for the last two months, but has surfaced all of a sudden.

Congress and NCP workers posted old clips of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who, during last year’s floods in Maharashtra, had appealed to opposition parties not to indulge in politics during the disaster.

