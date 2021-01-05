Sections
Home / Pune News / ‘Blackspots are a scientific study on police record; it is time action is taken’

‘Blackspots are a scientific study on police record; it is time action is taken’

Vaishali Patkar, civil society member and president, Aundh Mohalla Committee

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:47 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Vaishali Patkar (HT PHOTO)

She has been actively campaigning for safe road and blackspot free roads in the city with special focus on Western suburbs of Pune

What is your view of the issues related to the traffic “blackspots”?

We have been facing several issues related to accident and traffic jams at these blackspots on city roads and there is a need for complete transformation of these areas by scientific application of available traffic knowledge. The traffic police, PMC, PMRDA, district collector and citizens must come together to solve these pressing issues. Massive and intense social awareness and public awareness campaigns should be conducted with the help of students and NGOs. Other government bodies like the regional transport office (RTO), traffic engineers and experts must be involved to reduce accidents and fatalities. Blackspots are a scientific study on record of the police and it is time action is taken to reduce the accidents.

What ails the rectification process?

There is no plan in action to curb the menace of growing accidents. Accidents are regularly taking place in East, West, North and South Pune where the blackspots have been identified. The police have pointed out all the flaws, but no action is forthcoming at the spots. Measures to curb rash and negligent driving, inculcating traffic sense and self-discipline are the need of the hour.

What does the Aundh Mohalla Committee plan to do?

We are going to take up the issue with the police, state and central government and ensure that technology and other necessary assistance is sought for reduction of accidents at these blackspots. We believe that blackspots are not good for the city. We need smooth, accident-free roads for our citizens.

