Home / Pune News / Bodies of two, who fell off Bhide bridge, found by NDRF

Bodies of two, who fell off Bhide bridge, found by NDRF

The two men who fell off Bhide bridge on Friday night were found on Sunday morning by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.The two have been...

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The two men who fell off Bhide bridge on Friday night were found on Sunday morning by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.

The two have been identified as Om Timappa Tupghar (18) and Saurabh Suresh Kamble (20), both residents of Tadiwala road area in Bund garden.

“The operation started last evening (Saturday). We found the first body around 6:30am at around 200 metres-300 metre distance from the spot as it got stuck nearby and the second one was found at 8:30am around 2km away from the spot (in Sangamwadi) as it was swept away in the current,” said deputy commandant Mahesh Nalawade of NDRF.

The fire brigade and police undertook a search operation that started on Friday night. However, they could not find the bodies due to the increased flow of the river. The NDRF team was deployed on Saturday afternoon.

The two were clicking pictures atop the bridge a day after the river was overflowing caused by rains in the city when they fell. Their deaths were recorded in an accidental death report at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

