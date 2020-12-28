Sections
Home / Pune News / Builder booked for cheating client of Rs 16.45 lakh in Pune

Builder booked for cheating client of Rs 16.45 lakh in Pune

The Sinhgad police have booked a builder on charges of cheating a customer to the tune of Rs 16.45 lakh. An FIR against the builder was lodged by Nikhil Potdar (37), a resident of...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:34 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The Sinhgad police have booked a builder on charges of cheating a customer to the tune of Rs 16.45 lakh.

An FIR against the builder was lodged by Nikhil Potdar (37), a resident of Solapur, who in his complaint stated that he had booked a flat in a property scheme in Dhayari by the developer in June 2019.

However, the builder did not sign any official agreement with him and did not hand over possession of the said flat and cheated him despite receiving payments, estimated to be worth Rs 16.45 lakh.

The police have invoked IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 ( cheating ) against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

