Home / Pune News / Businessman shot at in Pune

Businessman shot at in Pune

Police probe reveals the accused was seen wandering in the area for three days, including Monday.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Sriram chowk in Hadapsar where the businessman who deals in transport of sand and stone was shot at in Pune on Monday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

A businessman who deals in transport of sand and stone was shot at by a masked assailant at Shriram chowk, Hadapsar, on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Mayur Vijay Hande (29), a resident of Handewadi, Pune. He loans tractors and vehicles to transport sand and stones required for construction, according to the police.

“The bullet grazed his face. We are questioning eyewitnesses in the case. The shooting is visible in the CCTV camera footage, but the man had covered his face,” said Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

There is a possibility of it being a planned attack as the accused was seen wandering in the area for three days, including Monday, according to an officer close to the investigation.



The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is getting treated while the police are questioning people, including a rickshaw driver who was present when the crime took place, according to the police.

The shell casing could not be immediately recovered as the spot was filled with sand and stones, according to senior inspector Kranti Kumar Patil of Wanowrie police station.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

