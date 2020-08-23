BVP’s post-Covid19 OPD reports complaints of blood sugar spike among some recovered patients

The Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and research centre will be studying the onset of diabetes in patients who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection and did not have a blood sugar problem prior to the infection.

In addition to recovered patients coming to the hospita with complaints of breathlessness and fatigue, non-diabetics are reportedly experiencing a spike in sugar levels, especially those who were on oxygen or on artificial respiratory systems.

The impact of the virus is being studied by doctors and hospitals are setting up post-Covid-19, out-patient departments (OPD).

Dr Jitendra Oswal, pediatrician and deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and Research Centre said, “We are now witnessing patients coming back to us with various issues. Breathlessness and fatigue are definitely one of those but also those who never reported having diabetes showed a dramatic spike in sugar levels. This OPD will help us understand if there are is a new onset of diabetes among patients who have recovered from Covid-19. These complications are seen more among those who need critical care like oxygenation or ventilators.”

However, according to Dr Oswal, it needs to be studied if the sugar spike is temporary or may lead to new diabetic patients.

He said, “Indians especially are very easily likely to get diabetes and so India is the world’s diabetes capital, and we have seen this happen during treatment, now it needs to be studied if the spike remains even after discharge. After the patients recover from acute Covid-19 illness they are found to have respiratory, physical, and psychological dysfunction. Some patients may persist to have symptoms and may require supplemental oxygen therapy for many days after discharge from the hospital. Post-Covid complications are a “new dimension” and people have to be aware of them.”

The hospital has been designated as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital since April 14, 2020, and around 3,000 patients have been discharged to date. Many of these patients required ICU care, ventilator support, and supplemental oxygen and anti-inflammatory drugs. Mildly symptomatic patients were managed under the hospital’s home isolation program.

Given the number of recovered patients coming back, the hospital has now started its ‘Post Covid-19 OPD’ for all discharged patients since August 18. The OPD will have a physician, a chest physician, a pediatrician, and psychiatrist experts.

In addition to diabetes, the post-Covid-19 OPD will check for pulmonary rehabilitation which will look for lung fibrosis (scarring) leading to chronic lung disease which is now the most commonly reported impact of the virus, thrombo-embolic conditions leading to stroke and organ damage, psychological rehabilitation, management of comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and cardiac diseases to avoid the risk of getting readmitted and management of persistent symptoms like cough, fever, dyspnea, musculoskeletal symptoms (myalgia, joint pain, fatigue), gastrointestinal symptoms, and loss of sense and taste for food.

Dr Oswal also added that this phenomenon is being observed across the globe and in July, an Italian study published in the reputed JAMA, involving 143 recovered patients two months after the onset of the first symptom, found over 85 per cent had at least one symptom. The most commonly reported symptoms were fatigue and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

In addition to adults, the impact of the virus among kids who have recovered also will be studied. Dr Oswal said, “Though children have usually mild Covid-19 disease, few of them are at risk of a serious, life-threatening immunological response called “hyperinflammatory syndrome”. This Post-COVID disease is known to give rise to heart (coronary) artery damage and risk of heart attack and death. These children will be closely monitored for this. Also, the children who were asymptomatic will be evaluated for their Covid-19 antibody response.”

He added, “We will be keeping a close eye on these patients for at least a year for the development of any new sub-acute morbidity. In this period of distress due to the ongoing pandemic, such comprehensive Post Covid-19 care will provide a rehabilitation program to improve their respiratory, physical, and psychological health and get back to a normal life.”