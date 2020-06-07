Cannabis farm found in Pune, drugs worth Rs 21 lakh seized

A total of 140.1 kg of cannabis was found on the farm. A total of 173 plants were found on the farm, according to a statement issued by the LCB officials. (Bloomberg/Representative Photo)

A farm of cannabis was found by the local crime branch (LCB) of Pune rural police on Friday evening. A seizure of drugs worth over Rs 21 lakh was made during the raid on the farm, according to the police.

One man identified as Dattu Shankar Shinde, 47, a resident of Shinde vasti area of Girim in Daund taluka was arrested from the farm. The arrested man is suspected to be the farmer of the narcotic plant which is illegal in the country.

A total of 140.1 kg of cannabis was found on the farm. A total of 173 plants were found on the farm, according to a statement issued by the LCB officials. Two sacks full of dried leaves, meant for sale, were also seized from the land. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 21,01,500.

The crime branch officials had received information about such a farm. The information was passed on to a team led by deputy superintendent of police Aishwarya Sharma of Daund division.

A case under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985 was registered at Daund police station. Police inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund Police station is investigating the case further.