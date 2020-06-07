Sections
Home / Pune News / Cannabis farm found in Pune, drugs worth Rs 21 lakh seized

Cannabis farm found in Pune, drugs worth Rs 21 lakh seized

A case under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985 was registered at Daund police station

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A total of 140.1 kg of cannabis was found on the farm. A total of 173 plants were found on the farm, according to a statement issued by the LCB officials. (Bloomberg/Representative Photo)

A farm of cannabis was found by the local crime branch (LCB) of Pune rural police on Friday evening. A seizure of drugs worth over Rs 21 lakh was made during the raid on the farm, according to the police.

One man identified as Dattu Shankar Shinde, 47, a resident of Shinde vasti area of Girim in Daund taluka was arrested from the farm. The arrested man is suspected to be the farmer of the narcotic plant which is illegal in the country.

A total of 140.1 kg of cannabis was found on the farm. A total of 173 plants were found on the farm, according to a statement issued by the LCB officials. Two sacks full of dried leaves, meant for sale, were also seized from the land. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 21,01,500.

The crime branch officials had received information about such a farm. The information was passed on to a team led by deputy superintendent of police Aishwarya Sharma of Daund division.



A case under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985 was registered at Daund police station. Police inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund Police station is investigating the case further.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 07, 2020 16:25 IST
Cannabis farm found in Pune, drugs worth Rs 21 lakh seized
Jun 07, 2020 16:25 IST
Sonu Sood becomes relationship guru as couple fights and seeks help
Jun 07, 2020 16:23 IST
Ramya Krishnan is excited for Queen 2, says it will be more thrilling
Jun 07, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.