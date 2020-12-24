Sections
Home / Pune News / Car crashes into two-wheeler, one dead

Car crashes into two-wheeler, one dead

The deceased was identified as Sunita Balkrushna Jadhav (45), a resident of Sai Chowk in Navi Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:48 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

Jadhav was riding a Hero Pleasure two-wheeler while the woman was driving a white Tata Nano (Getty Images)

A woman was booked for crashing her Tata Nano car into a two-wheeler in Sangvi phata area on Monday afternoon.

Jadhav was riding a Hero Pleasure two-wheeler while the woman was driving a white Tata Nano.

The accused woman was identified as Hrutu Manish Gupta (42), a resident of Pimple Saudagar who was driving a Tata Nano car registered in Pune city. Both women are housewives.



“Both the vehicles were heading in the same direction. Nano’s mirror touched the deceased woman’s vehicle and she fell and sustained a head injury which instantly caused her death. The Nano driver took her to the hospital,” said police sub-inspector Vinod Shendkar of Sangvi police station

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shivprasad Jadhav (28), son of the deceased woman.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

