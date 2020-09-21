Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed

Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed

The car was following the container truck, which came to an abrupt halt. The car rammed into the container truck and all five persons in the vehicle died on impact

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway near Sheru Petrol Pump at Yavat. (Representational Photo)

Five persons were killed in an early morning collision between a container truck and a car in Pune on Monday.

The accident victims were identified as Shobha Sharangowda-Patil (38); Anita Siddheshwar Barde (40); Siddeshawar Chandrakant Barde (55); Shweta Siddheshwar Patil (23); and Santosh Mallinath Patil (38).

The car was coming to Pune from Solapur and was following a container truck with which it collided at around 3:30 am.

The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway near Sheru Petrol Pump at Yavat, the police said.



“The car was following the container truck, which came to an abrupt halt. This led the car to ram into the container truck and all five persons in the vehicle were killed,” said S Pansare, station house officer (SHO), Yavat police station.

The driver of the container truck was identified as Amol Vilas Shinde. The container truck, registered in Virar, Mumbai, was also heading towards Pune, the police said.

A case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Shinde at Yavat police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 12:16 IST
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
Sep 21, 2020 11:35 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 12:02 IST
Unlock 4: Schools at several places across India reopen partially
Sep 21, 2020 12:04 IST

latest news

Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed
Sep 21, 2020 12:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday special: 5 beauty secrets that Bebo swears by
Sep 21, 2020 12:29 IST
IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB Predicted XI- Will Warner & Bairstow return to open?
Sep 21, 2020 12:27 IST
Dad’s innovative idea to distribute candies to trick-or-treaters goes viral
Sep 21, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.