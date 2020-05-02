Sections
Home / Pune News / Car with 25 boxes of imported alcohol seized in Pune, 2 arrested

Car with 25 boxes of imported alcohol seized in Pune, 2 arrested

The Pune police crime branch officials intercepted a vehicle carrying 25 boxes of imported alcohol, seized it and arrested two people who were inside the car. The two have been identified as Mahesh...

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune police crime branch officials intercepted a vehicle carrying 25 boxes of imported alcohol, seized it and arrested two people who were inside the car.

The two have been identified as Mahesh Suresh Nalawade, 45, a resident of Manjri road, Hadapsar, and Navnath Devidas Dhanure, 31, a resident of Vitthalnagar in Hadapsar, according to the police.

The arrest was made along the Mahadevnagar-Manjri road in Hadapsar on Friday. As they were stopped, the two people allegedly tried to push officials of the crime branch.

The seized alcohol was found in a white coloured Maruti XL6. The two arrested men were caught driving the car registered in Pune in the name of Nalawade’s relative. The alcohol inside the car was worth Rs 58,113, while the car made up for the remaining part of the seizure worth Rs 12,58,713.



A local court remanded the two to police custody till Sunday.

The accused have been booked in a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code; Section 51(b) of Maharashtra Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations; Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, along with Section 65(a) and 65(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:53 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour
May 02, 2020 20:50 IST
3 more Indians in UAE face action for Islamophobic social media posts
May 02, 2020 20:55 IST
2 booked for attacking Punjab Police ASI, one held
May 02, 2020 20:48 IST
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.