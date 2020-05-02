Car with 25 boxes of imported alcohol seized in Pune, 2 arrested

The Pune police crime branch officials intercepted a vehicle carrying 25 boxes of imported alcohol, seized it and arrested two people who were inside the car.

The two have been identified as Mahesh Suresh Nalawade, 45, a resident of Manjri road, Hadapsar, and Navnath Devidas Dhanure, 31, a resident of Vitthalnagar in Hadapsar, according to the police.

The arrest was made along the Mahadevnagar-Manjri road in Hadapsar on Friday. As they were stopped, the two people allegedly tried to push officials of the crime branch.

The seized alcohol was found in a white coloured Maruti XL6. The two arrested men were caught driving the car registered in Pune in the name of Nalawade’s relative. The alcohol inside the car was worth Rs 58,113, while the car made up for the remaining part of the seizure worth Rs 12,58,713.

A local court remanded the two to police custody till Sunday.

The accused have been booked in a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code; Section 51(b) of Maharashtra Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations; Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, along with Section 65(a) and 65(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act.