Pune News

Cases registered against 9 liquor shops in Pune for not following Covid-19 guidelines

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had earlier decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:50 IST

By Asian News International, Pune

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

Pune Police have registered cases against nine liquor shops for not following the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Pune Police have registered case against nine liquor shops across the city in connection with not following the Covid-19 guidelines including not maintaining social distancing, sanitization, and others. Total nine cases have been registered,” said DCP Crime, Pune.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items opening.



The government has issued a list of guidelines informing what will be allowed or not allowed in different zones of the state.

