Sections
Home / Pune News / Catchment areas record 428mm rainfall

Catchment areas record 428mm rainfall

The Khadakwasla dam which had released 16,479 cusecs on Thursday increased to 9,000 cusecs on Friday night

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:17 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Due to heavy rain in Pavana river for the last two days, the water level in the river has increased , a fisherman is seen throwing his net to catch fish at boat club, Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

Moderate rain in the city and heavy rain in the ghat region was seen on Friday which kept the monsoon active in the city.

In the city, a total of 57.6 mm rain was recorded in 24 hours while the catchment area saw 428 mm rain in the four dams regions of Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla and Temghar.

The Khadakwasla dam which had released 16,479 cusecs on Thursday increased to 9,000 cusecs on Friday night.

Few areas in the city also received intense spells of rains, with Pashan registering 22.1mm, Shivajinagar registering 18.5mm and Lohegaon registering 17mm respectively.



“The conditions remain favourable for continuous moderate rain in the city and heavy to heavy rains in the ghat areas,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature of the day was 26.7 degree Celsius and minimum was 21.3 degree Celsius.

Until now, Pune has received 503.8 mm rain which is 117.8 mm more than normal rainfall (386mm).

Mahabaleshwar had received 40 mm rain until 5:30 pm on Friday while Jalgaon had received 27mm rainfall.

Box 1:

Rainfall in city for last 24 hours

Shivajinagar: 18.5mm

Pashan: 22.1mm

Lohegaon: 17.0mm

Total rain in city in last 24 hours: 57.6 mm

Box 2

Rainfall in dams in last 24 hours

Panshet: 142mm;

Warasgaon: 134mm;

Kahadakwasla: 42mm;

Temghar: 110mm

Total rain in four dams in last 24 hours: 428 mm

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explained: How does RBI’s Positive Pay system for securing your high value cheques work
Aug 15, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with ‘Commendation Cards’ on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
India’s tour of Australia could start with limited-overs instead of Tests: Report
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant
Aug 15, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.