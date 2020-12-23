CBI files chargesheet against principal of NDA

Sections
Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 21:00 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the principal of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, in a case of admission malpractice and corruption.

The principal named in the chargesheet is Om Prakash Shukla. He has been booked along with five others working as teachers at the premier defence training institute.

“A case was registered on 08.05.2018 against Principal, NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune and others on the allegations of fraudulent appointments to various posts of civilian faculty at NDA on the basis of false and exaggerated claims in respect of teaching/research experience and exaggerated API scores. Searches were conducted on June 6, 2018, at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents,” read a statement from CBI.

The documents, submitted by Shukla to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS), allowed him to gain the position of professor for economics in 2007-08. The documents were found to be fraudulent by the CBI.



In 2011, he went on to become principal of the institution and has retained the position since the registration of the case.

Unidentified officials of UPSC and HQ-IDS were also booked in the case registered by CBI in 2018. However, the current chargesheet is only against Shukla.

Shukla, and the others, were booked under Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 13(2) with 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI.

The above findings are based on the investigation by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent until guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

