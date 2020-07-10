Sections
Home / Pune News / Centralised admissions for Class 11 in PMC’s newly merged villages

Centralised admissions for Class 11 in PMC’s newly merged villages

The admissions for Class 11 for this academic year have started from July 7.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

According to officials, all the colleges from the newly merged villages of Pune have been instructed that they should not do offline admissions for Class 11. (HT PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE The admissions for Class 11 students in newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits will be done through a centralised process, said Meena Shendekar, deputy directorate of education (DyDe), on Thursday.

The admissions for Class 11 for this academic year have started from July 7. This will be the first time when the colleges in these villages will come under the DyDe admission procedure.

These newly added villages under PMC jurisdiction are Kalas, Dhanori, Lohegaon (north and east region), Mundhwa (Keshwanagar East), Hadapsar (Sadesatranali), Phursungi, Urali Devachi (southeast), Mohammadwadi, Undri, Yewalewadi, Katraj, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk, Ambegaon Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Shivane, Bavdhan Khurd, Vadgaon Khurd, Baner and Balewadi.

The admissions for the students will be done on https://pune.11admission.org.in.



According to officials, all the colleges from these villages have been instructed that they should not do offline admissions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raipur reports record single-day surge, 56 fresh Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 10, 2020 17:20 IST
The monk is now a tough administrator | Opinion
Jul 10, 2020 17:19 IST
Covid 19 latest: 11 days lockdown in Pune clamped on the back of highest single-day spike
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
Meezaan recalls Jagdeep, asks all to stay connected with grandparents
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.