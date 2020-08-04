Sections
Home / Pune News / Centralised bed management to be functional in city in next two to three days: Saurabh Rao

Centralised bed management to be functional in city in next two to three days: Saurabh Rao

According to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the administration will allocate the beds for positive patients soon in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad instead of hospitals managing the same

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:58 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

A view of the new building of Sasoon hospital in Pune, India, on Monday, August 3, 2020. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the city to avoid the mismanagement of beds, district and civic administration has decided to launch a centralised bed management system following the instructions from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the administration will allocate the beds for positive patients soon in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad instead of hospitals managing the same.

“The inflow of positive patients is high in Pune and there is pressure on private hospitals too. Naturally, despite showing the vacant bed on dashboards, some complaints are coming that critical patients are not getting beds in Pune. By considering all these issues, it is decided to launch the centralised bed system,” said Rao.

“The centralised bed system will be functional in next two to three days,” he said.



Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “Trials for centralised bed management system are going on at all the 15 ward office levels. It will help to avoid confusion and would have better coordination.”

District collector Naval Kishor Ram said, “The impression had been created that the city would have less beds, but the situation is not that difficult. We are getting two to three complaints every week.”

Shravan Hardkiar, commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “PCMC had completed trials in all the eight wards. Now municipal corporation and district administration would get immediate information of the critical and positive patients and they would allocate the beds to the patients.”

Arrangements for students coming from rural parts

Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) prelims examination is scheduled on September 13 in the city. Thousands of students from various parts of rural Maharashtra are expected to visit the city for the same. As many hotels are closed and Covid-19 restrictions are still in place Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “If necessary administration will provide the accommodation to these students as most of them (officials) have vacated their existing rooms and hostels.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jagan Reddy govt grants Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of Covid-19 victims
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544
Aug 04, 2020 17:29 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August: Official
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Ayodhya is a sign of Hindu faith; make it a site of secularism too
Aug 04, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.