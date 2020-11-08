Centre gives Balewadi complex Rs 16 crore for Khelo India SCE

The Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi, has received Rs 16 crore from the government of India, to create a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

State sports commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria tweeted on Saturday: “Government of India has sanctioned 16 Cr to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge-Balewadi Stadium for making Khelo India State Centre of Excellence. Many thanks to @KirenRijiju @YASMinistry. Next wave of players will come from this institute. “

The centres will have infrastructure upgradation, setting up of sports science centres and components in the form of quality coaches and sports science human resources like physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning experts.

Along with Pune, the Ministry of Sports, has approved five centres (see box).

All the centres will now be upgraded at a consolidated budget estimate of Rs 67.32 crore for FY 2020-21, and a subsequent four years in an effort to identify and groom Olympic- level talent.

“We will be focusing on sports like shooting, cycling and athletics,” said Bakoria.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, said, “Creating centres of sporting excellence across the country is a step towards our vision of making India one of the top 10 countries in Olympics 2028. Unless we can provide world-class specialised training, we cannot expect athletes to excel at the Olympics. Each of these centres will provide world-class training in a specific sporting discipline and will become the main facility in the country where elite athletes of that sport will train. I am happy that each state has supported this initiative of the centre with great positivity and enthusiasm.”

Pratap Jadhav, treasurer of Cycling Federation of India said that the infrastructure upgradation will help a lot to Maharashtra cyclist.

“We will be setting up new academy at the balewadi stadium in which Cycling Association of Maharashtra, Cycling Federation of India and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will be working together,” he said.

Each KISCE will be extended with sports-specific support for 14 Olympic sports, of which one state or UT will be given support for a maximum of three sports.

Where the sports centres are:

Assam: States Sports Academy, Sarusajai – Rs 7.96 crore

Meghalaya: J N S Complex, Shillong, Meghalaya – Rs 8.39 crore

Daman & Diu: New Sports Complex Silvassa - Rs 8.05 crore

Madhya Pradesh: MP State Academy – Rs 19 crore

Maharashtra: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune – Rs 16 crore

Sikkim: Paljor Stadium, Gangtok – Rs 7.91 crore