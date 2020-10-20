Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Centre prioritises vaccine for healthcare workers

Centre prioritises vaccine for healthcare workers

The guidelines suggested by the Central ministry states that all healthcare workers, including those from private facilities, will be prioritised

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:07 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

The Central ministry earlier said that healthcare workers to be prioritised for vaccination will include front-line workers, nurses, paramedical staff and also clerical staff. (AP)

The Central health ministry has asked states to prepare a list of healthcare workers from all districts in order to prioritise them for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The list will be prepared by district collectors who have been appointed as nodal officers for the task.

The Central ministry earlier said that healthcare workers to be prioritised for vaccination will include front-line workers, nurses, paramedical staff and also clerical staff.

The guidelines suggested by the Central ministry states that all healthcare workers, including those from private facilities, will be prioritised.



The letter from the ministry to the state health secretaries states: “The database from the facilities should be uploaded on Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS). The database must be uploaded on the system before the end of the month.”

The letter includes various healthcare providers and those working in both private and public healthcare facilities, including frontline health workers - auxiliary nurses, midwives, multi-purpose health workers (male and female), Asha supervisors/ facilitators, nurses and supervisors, staff nurses, public health nurse, LHV, CHO, health supervisors, block extension educators, medical officers, Ayush doctors, dentist, paramedical staff, all technicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, radiographers, other paramedical staff, scientist and research staff, medical, dentist, Ayush students, nursing and paramedical students working in the facility.

It also includes class four workers like ward boys, support staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, security staff, outsource agency staff and other support staff, clerical and administrative staff- data entry operators, engineers, clerical staff in the hospital.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, who heads the committee said, “We have the data for the government staff readily available with us and we will get the data from private hospitals once they send it. We are yet to begin the process, but the machinery is set in motion. Also, there is no clarity on it yet as to whether there would be any further bifurcation within healthcare workers, with regards to vulnerable age groups, or those with comorbidities.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 18:35 IST
Highlights: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 18:42 IST
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
Oct 20, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 18:26 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Students are learning to create their own applications, websites and games
Oct 20, 2020 18:38 IST
Onion costliest at Rs 73 per kg in Chennai among metros
Oct 20, 2020 18:41 IST
Paddy procurement: Haryana’s paddy farmers, arhtiyas await payment
Oct 20, 2020 18:33 IST
Delhi school events: Vidit, ex-student of APS Noida bags AIR 28 in JEE Advanced
Oct 20, 2020 18:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.