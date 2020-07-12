Chaos, resentment as Punekars rush to stock up essentials

A huge crowd was seen at Shagun chowk to Sai Chowk road Pimpri, as people stepped out to buy essentials, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

A day after the district administration announced a 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, long queues coupled with chaos and resentment was on display as people scrambled to stock up essential commodities. The panic shopping resulted in prices of vegetables going up by 20 per cent in many parts.

Many who woke up to the news of lockdown 3.0 stepped out to buy groceries, vegetables, medicines and bakery items, leading to long queues at most places.

Following the instructions of guardian minister Ajit Pawar, the district administration on Friday announced a lockdown beginning on Tuesday which will last until July 23. The lockdown is divided into two phases with the first starting on July 14 when only milk supply, medicine and clinics will be allowed to operate.

A long queue was seen outside a wine shop, at Katraj chowk, near Wonder City, on Saturday. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

As the administration declared grocery shops and vegetable sale will be shut during the first phase, a fear of shortage gripped many parts with citizens coming out to panic shop.

Narenda Kumar, owner of a grocery shop at Padmavati said, “There is no shortage of grocery items but the demand for grocery has suddenly gone up. Many people are buying extra to stock grocery including cereals.”

Places like D-Mart and Grahak Peth, a co-operative departmental store saw a huge crowd, reminiscent of scenes during March and April when the centre and state announced lockdown.

“Citizens are mainly procuring fruit vegetables, onion, garlic, tomatoes and potatoes along with vegetables which can be stored for maximum days. As the wholesale market is also closed on Saturday, retail vendors have no leafy vegetables left for sale. As a result, prices have increased mainly of tomatoes and potatoes,” said vegetable trader Nirmala Waghmare.

Residents violate social distancing norms while buying vegetables at a market in Wadgaonsheri, on Saturday. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Earlier tomatoes and potatoes were both Rs 30 per kg each. However, the prices for both went up to Rs 40 per kg on Saturday. According to Waghmare, vegetable prices will further shoot up on Sunday and Monday when people will try and stock up for a week in view of the lockdown.

With Pune’s wholesale vegetable market (APMC) to remain closed from Tuesday, vendors expect essential commodities to be in short supply, which may further spike the prices.

According to Pune agriculture produce market committee’s administrator B J Deshmukh, the wholesale vegetable markets in the city will be closed from Tuesday morning. All the markets including grocery, vegetable, fruit and flower will be shut till the next order. “Farmers should not send their commodities at the market yard and co-operate with the district and APMC administration,” said Deshmukh.

People were seen rushing to markets to buy essential commodities after the lockdown was announced. A huge rush at Mandai, on Saturday. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Besides groceries and vegetables, a rush was also seen at flour mills and bakery shops. Flour operator Ramesh Vidhate said, “As the news spread about the lockdown, many people rushed to grind flour. On Friday evening my shop was open till 10.30. Even on Saturday, People are coming in a large number as compared to the average rate for grinding flour.”