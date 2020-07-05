Sections
Home / Pune News / Chargesheet against 7 in Chandan Shevani murder case; accused demanded Rs5 crore extortion

Chargesheet against 7 in Chandan Shevani murder case; accused demanded Rs5 crore extortion

Shewani owned a footwear store on Laxmi road and was found dead with three bullet wounds near a canal in Lonad, Satara, on January 5

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:26 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Shewani was kidnapped from Pune on the night of January 24 and an extortion note was found in his pocket. However, as no ransom call was made, the police did not suspect extortion as the motive during the initial phase of the investigation. (Getty Images/iStock Representative photo)

The crime branch, Pune, on Friday, submitted a chargesheet against the seven accused who were arrested in the kidnapping and murder of businessman Chandan Shevani (48).

The chargesheet submitted by Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and Bund Garden police station incharge, before the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mcoca), court also stated that the seven accused had demanded a ransom of Rs five crore from the deceased while he was in their custody.

Shewani owned a footwear store on Laxmi road and was found dead with three bullet wounds near a canal in Lonad, Satara, on January 5.

The seven arrested in the case have been identified as Afridi Rauf Khan (23), Sunil Namdev Gaikwad (49), Ajinkya Hanumant Dhumal (21), Kiran Sunil Kadam (21), Pritam Ramesh Ambe (36), Parvez Hanif Shaikh (42), and Anil Suresh Sapkal (48).



Shewani was kidnapped from Pune on the night of January 24 and an extortion note was found in his pocket. However, as no ransom call was made, the police did not suspect extortion as the motive during the initial phase of the investigation.

City police commissioner K Venkatesham had granted permission to prosecute the accused under the relevant sections of the Mcoca Act.

Pawar stated that the victim refused to give in to their demands after which he was shot dead.

Shaikh and Ambe are prime accused in the case and are notorious criminals on record. The crime branch sleuths had recovered seven pistols, 58 live cartridges, five extra magazines and eight cell phones from their possession post their arrest.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 201 (destruction of evidence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act has been lodged at the Bund Garden police station.

