Home / Pune News / Chemical leak from tanker causes panic in Pune

Chemical leak from tanker causes panic in Pune

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

Fumes of the chemical/acid caused soar throat and irritation, which led to panic among people around. (HT photo/ Representive image)

A chemical leaked from a tanker near Chandani Chowk here on Wednesday night, causing panic in the area, Fire Brigade officials said.

According to the officials, the chemical-laden tanker was coming from Panvel in Navi Mumbai and heading towards adjoining Satara district in western Maharashtra.

When it reached near Chandani Chowk on the Mumbai- Bengaluru highway, on outskirts of Pune city, on Wednesday night, a leak from the tanker was noticed, they said.

“Some sort of acid or chemical started oozing out from the tanker and started turning into vapour once it touched the road.



“Fumes of the chemical/acid caused soar throat and irritation, which led to panic among people around. The stench of the acid spread in adjoining areas,” said a Fire Brigade officer.

The tanker could not be moved from the road as its tyres had got air-locked, he said.

“To stop the acid spread on the highway, we diverted its flow towards soil on the roadside. Officials of the chemical firm concerned have been summoned with another tanker to transfer the acid,” he said.

