Home / Pune News / City colleges to serve as Covid care centres

City colleges to serve as Covid care centres

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:08 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

With the spike in number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the city and as a precautionary measure, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the process of turning colleges in the city into Covid care centres.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner, issued the order, on May 25 to take over institutes as per the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Institutes like Fergusson College; Garware College; SNDT College; Cummins College; Bharati Vidyapeeth, Kothrud; Symbiosis College, Vimannagar; MIT, Kothrud; Marathwada Engineering College and Bhartiya Jain Sansta College at Wagholi will be turned into Covid care centres, said officials.

According to Agarwal, PMC has already started the recruitment process for new centres. However, the officials did not comment on what kind of facility centre will be created or how many beds will be available.



