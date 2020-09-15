City hospital treats 10-year-old with paediatric co-infection of dengue and Covid-19

A city hospital treated a paediatric co-infection, where a 10-year-old was treated of dengue and Covid-19 infection. The child was brought to Aditya Birla Hospital’s flu clinic with complaints of high grade fever (more than 102F every 8-12 hours) along with sore throat, malaise and nausea since the past five days with positive Covid-19 RT-PCR report. There were no complaints of cough and breathlessness, as per the hospital authorities.

Her course of treatment was planned in a way that both her medical conditions of dengue and Covid-19 could be treated. Dr Vrushali Bichkar, a consultant at the hospital, said, “She was examined on an immediate basis. Her initial physical examination revealed a temperature of 103 F with tachycardia, a condition that makes one’s heart beat more than 100 times per minute. There was no respiratory distress with her oxygen saturation (spO2) levels being 98% on room air, but she had comorbid condition of overweight (BMI – 25.6). Her outside reports suggested leucopoenia, a condition where the number of white cells reduce in the blood and her chest X-ray report showed bilateral infiltrates.”

She was immediately admitted to the isolation ward. Her laboratory tests were conducted and initial screening reported worsening of leucopoenia, with normal platelets, deranged liver enzyme and raised inflammatory markers, according to hospital authorities. On the second day of her admission, the child developed erythematous maculopapular rash (abnormal redness and rash of both flat and raised lesion) on trunk (torso) and extremities. Her lab tests revealed that the WBC count had further reduced along with her platelets count.

“We conducted tests for NS1 and anti-IgM dengue, the results of which came positive. The patient was admitted on August 12 and we followed her up till two weeks to make sure that it was a primary dengue infection in a Covid-19 patient,” added Bichkar.

“It is important for paediatricians and physicians to be increasingly aware of the phenomena of co-infection,” added Dr Rahul Kallianpur, associate director, department of Neonatology and Paediatrics.

Repeat Covid RT-PCR test results turned out to be negative. The WBC and platelet count had normalised. Patient was discharged on oral vitamins in healthy condition.

However, Dr Pradeep Suryavashi, working with Bharati hospital, paediatric ward, said, “This is not a rare case because we have reported two such infections in children too. The viral antigens of both Covid-19 and dengue are similar and so they may test positive.”