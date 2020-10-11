Sections
City receives 11mm rainfall in 30 minutes

The area around Marketyard, Salisbury Park, Gultekdi had a thick cloud cover but no rain activity was noticed until 5:30pm

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:22 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city on Saturday after a total of 11mm rainfall was recorded in 30 minutes. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 11mm rainfall was noted in the city in half an hour around 3pm which caused water logging in few areas while other parts of the city received light rain.

The areas of Kothrud, Baner, Warje, Sadashiv peth saw heavy rains while light rainfall activity was noticed in parts of Kharadi, Katraj, Sangvi, Kondhva, Pimpri and Chinchwad.

The area around Marketyard, Salisbury Park, Gultekdi had a thick cloud cover but no rain activity was noticed until 5:30pm.

“The moisture level is increasing but it is not that much and temperature is high so it is triggering local convective activity which is also resulting in the formation of cumulonimbus cloud development so it is raining in the afternoon time with thundery activity. It will continue in the same manner for the next 48 hours,” said Anupam Kashyapi, India Meteorological Department, Pune.



At Singhad road and Bavdhan, few tree felling incidents were reported due to rain and since it was only heavy rain and no presence of thunderstorm, there were no major trees falling activity in other areas.

Moderate rain is expected in the city on October 14 and 15 while in few places at ghat areas there are also chances of heavy rain.

“Basically, one system is followed by one more in the Bay of Bengal so for the next four five days, its impact will be seen in Maharashtra, Pune district, the city with rain associated with thunder activity,” added Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature of the day was 33.8 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of the day was 22.4 degree Celsius.

