City registers 31mm rainfall on Friday, Khadakwasla discharge begins

City registers 31mm rainfall on Friday, Khadakwasla discharge begins

According to the India Meteorological Department, till 5:30 pm, Pune received 18mm rain, with Lohegaon recording 17mm rain

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:25 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

From September 13-14 – the city will receive moderate showers, while isolated heavy rain is expected in the ghat areas. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Spells of heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening, catching commuters and pedestrians unaware, and leaving them drenched as several roads flooded as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department, till 5:30 pm, Pune received 18mm rain, with Lohegaon recording 17mm rain.

By 9.30 pm, Pune had received 31 mm rain. No updates figures for Lohegaon were available.

Pashan had received 13mm of rain till 8:30 am on Friday.



“Although it is heavy rain, till 8:30pm, no complaints of water logging and trees falling came in,” claimed Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade officer.

For Saturday, IMD has forecast moderate rain with isolated heavy rain very likely, along with thunder and lightning.

“From Saturday, due to formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, again the monsoon will be stronger in our state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, IMD Pune.

From September 13-14 – the city will receive moderate showers, while isolated heavy rain is expected in the ghat areas.

“From September 16, rainfall activity will reduce in the city,” added Kashyapi.

The catchment areas also received good rain throughout the day.

“Khadakwasla spillway discharge will be started with 856 cusecs into the Mutha river at 10 pm (Friday) as dam water levels are increasing due to rain in the catchment,” an official of the District Information Office, Pune, said, requesting anonymity.

