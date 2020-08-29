Sections
City reports 46 deaths, 1,968 fresh positive cases on Saturday

The city on Saturday reported the single-day highest spike of 46 deaths taking the death toll to 2,232. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 1,968 fresh cases taking...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:17 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

The city on Saturday reported the single-day highest spike of 46 deaths taking the death toll to 2,232. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 1,968 fresh cases taking the progressive positives to 92,839. The state health department, meanwhile, reported 1,972 fresh cases in Pune on Saturday, taking the progressive positive count to 98,573 and 32 new deaths took the death toll to 2,507.

The city also saw 1,657 discharges taking the total count of those discharged to 75,184. At least 7,047 samples were collected in 24 hours and a total of 4.40 lakh samples have been collected till date in the city. Currently, there are 15,423 active cases in the city of which 834 are in critical condition, including 506 on ventilator and 328 in ICU. Also 2,901 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Details of the deaths reported from the city includes eleven from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), ten from Bharati hospital, eight from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), two each from Symbiosis hospital, Jeevanjyoti hospital, Sanjeevan hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani and one each from DH Aundh, Jehangir hospital, Poona hospital, Global hospital , Kashibai Navale, YCM hospital, Sahyadri hospital, KEM hospital, Naidu hospital, Parmar hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Devyani hospital, Global hospital and Patil hospital.

Also, 14 deaths were reported of people living outside PMC limits, but from city hospitals including five from SGH, two from Bharati hospital, KEM hospital and one each from Noble hospital, Symbiosis hospital, DMH, Surya Sahyadri hospital, Poona hospital and Morya hospital.



