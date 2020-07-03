City reports nine deaths and 807 new cases

The city reported nine deaths taking the death toll to 685 and 807 new positive Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the progressive count of positive cases to 19,849. A total of 619 were discharged within 24 hours taking the count of such people to 12,290. Among the 6,874 patients who are currently admitted at various hospitals, 389 are critical, with 59 on ventilators and 330 in the ICU. The sample collection in 24 hours was 4,250 with over 128,448 samples collected for Covid-19 till date in the city.

The deaths include three from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital including a 74-year old male who was a resident of Kothrud. The patient was also suffering from bilateral fronto temporal parietal subdural hematoma. A 67-year old male who was a resident of Warje Malwadi, was declared dead on Thursday. The patient also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The third death was of an 85-year old male who was a resident of Wadgaon Budruk, he was also suffering from diabetes, ARDS, hypertension and psoriasis.

Two deaths from Sassoon General Hospital were reported including that of a 70-year old male from Hadapsar who was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. The second death was of a 62-year old female from Dandekar bridge who was declared dead on Friday and was suffering from septic shock with sepsis and ARDS, hypertension and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

One death was reported from Noble Hospital of a 66-year old male residing at Dhayari phata. He was suffering from hypertension, ARDS and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).

A 70-year old female from Lohiya nagar was declared dead at Rao Nursing Home on Thursday. The patient was also suffering from ARDS and hypoxic respiratory failure.

A 65-year old male from Bopodi was declared dead at District hospital, Aundh on Friday and was also suffering from hypothyroidism.

Two deaths were reported from Jehangir hospital including that of a 73-year old male residing at Tingre Nagar on Friday. The male was suffering from COPD, acute kidney injury and hypertension.

One death of a 21-year-old female who was a resident of rural Pune was also reported. She was also suffering diabetes and ARDS.