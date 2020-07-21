City’s Covid-19 death count crosses 10,000-mark

Medical staff of a private hospita transport the dead body of a 52-year-old coronavirus patient who died at a private hospital in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The city crossed the 1,000-figure mark for deaths related to the Covid-19 infection, borne of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, on Monday, July 20.

Twenty-nine deaths were recorded in the city on Monday, taking the death toll to 1005.

Two deaths reported in city hospitals were of residents from jurisdictions outside the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

On Monday, the city also reported 1,817 fresh positive Covid-19 cases, taking the count for progressive positives to 39,203.

Close to 6,918 samples were collected for testing, which puts the total number of samples collected in the city till July 20 at 2.09 lakh.

Of the 14,757 active cases in the city, 591 are critical, of which 96 are on ventilators and the remaining are in ICUs or undergoing treatment with non-invasive ventilators.

Totally, 23,441 people have been discharged till date after being declared as cured, of which 830 were discharged on Monday.

Even as the PMC reported 1,817 cases on Monday, the state health department reported 1,252 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths in Pune.

According to the district health office data, Pune district has recorded 1,343 deaths as of Sunday, July 19, of which 989 deaths were in PMC, while the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) had 203 deaths, and the remaining were reported from rural Pune and Cantonment areas.

Of these, 125 deaths were reported within the first 24 hours of admission to hospital.

Three-hundred-and-seventy-seven deaths have been reported from Sassoon General Hospital; 155 from the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital; and 153 from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The 29 deaths reported on Monday include eight from Naidu hospital, six from Sassoon, five from Deenanath Mangeshkar; and two each from Ruby Hall Clinic, Mai Mangeshkar hospital and Jehangir hospital.

One death each has been reported from Sahyadri hospital, KEM hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and Surya Sahyadri hospital.