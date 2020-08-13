Pune’s organ donation numbers in 2020 less than half of the previous year

Since January to August, only 21 donations have taken place in Pune region this year, while during the corresponding period of 2019 the number was 63, according to officials. (I-STOCK PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

With three months of complete lockdown, the number of organ donations in the Pune region has reduced significantly in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Since January to August, only 21 donations have taken place in Pune region this year, while during the corresponding period of 2019 the number was 63.

This was mainly due to fewer transplants during the lockdown from March till August, which saw only nine organ donations in the Pune region. The Pune region includes Satara, Nashik, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Dhule and Jalgaon districts.

“With elective surgeries pertaining to organ donation not allowed in the first phase of the lockdown, we have seen fall in numbers. There were strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and since travelling was banned we could not call people for a donation from the other cities,” said Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) Pune region.

Pune was the first city to restart the transplant surgeries in the state from May and till July it conducted 7 donations and 16 people were benefited from the transplant.

“People are scared of donation due to the Covid pandemic and even, there are still strict SOP’s from the government which need to be followed,” added Gokhale.

The SOPs said if the risk of death within 6 months without organ transplant is more than 50 per cent, which is much higher than the risk of contracting Covid-19, then that patient should get the benefit of organ transplantation.

Renal patients who require urgent transplantations are included in this high priority group. If there is no suitable recipient in these super urgent categories the SOPs recommends that the organs are allocated to other recipients on the waiting list so that there is no wastage of organs.

“Last year there were 160 deceased donors who gave 456 patients a new lease of life. This year we’ve already crossed the halfway mark, and there have been only 50 deceased donors” said Dr Astrid Lobo Gajiwala, director, regional/state organ and tissue transplant organisation, west Maharashtra.

“The poor donation rate is bad news for the 5,514 people waiting for a kidney. The worst is that 1,097 patients waiting for a liver, 74 for a heart and 16 for lungs. Kidney failure patients have the option of dialysis. Patients waiting for a liver, heart or lungs, have no option but for a transplant. For these patients, organ transplant is a life -saving intervention,” added Gajiwala.

Dr. Gaurav Chaubal, director, transplant surgery Jupiter hospital, Baner said, “It is highly important for people to understand the need for organ donation. The burden of patients suffering from organ failure is huge. Around 2.5 lakh patients die every year of liver failure, while only 2,000 patients end up getting a transplant.”

“The ratio of people donating organs in India is around 0.8 persons per million population. The donation rates have dropped by 70 per cent during this pandemic,” said Chaubal.

Box

Organ Donation January 1 to August 10 in Pune region

2020: 21

2019: 63

Organ Donation January 1 - August 10 in Maharashtra

2020: 50

2019: 160

===============

A life-saver

Patients waiting for kidney: 5,514

Patients waiting for a liver: 1,097

Patients waiting for a heart: 74

Patients waiting for lungs: 16

Around 2.5 lakh patients die every year of liver failure, while only 2,000 patients end up getting a transplant

==================