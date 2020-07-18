City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC

Amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of setting up 18 Covid-19 Care Centres with a capacity of 6,227 isolation beds.

As of Friday, the total count of progressive positive cases in Pune city stands at 34,040 and the virus-related death toll is 917.

According to civic officials, most of these centres are being set up at hostels of educational institutes and work is already in progress.

Rajendra Muthe, head, PMC estate department, said, “PMC is erecting Covid-19 Care Centres at 18 more places in the city. The main purpose of these centres is to create isolation facility for asymptomatic patients who have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.”

“We are using hostels of educational institutes to set up these centres,” said Muthe.

“PMC will provide food and medical facility at these centres. The capacity of these centres can be increased up to 9,000 beds if needed,” added Muthe.