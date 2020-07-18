Sections
Home / Pune News / City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC

City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC

Amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of setting up 18 Covid-19 Care Centres with a capacity of 6,227 isolation beds.As...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of setting up 18 Covid-19 Care Centres with a capacity of 6,227 isolation beds.

As of Friday, the total count of progressive positive cases in Pune city stands at 34,040 and the virus-related death toll is 917.

According to civic officials, most of these centres are being set up at hostels of educational institutes and work is already in progress.

Rajendra Muthe, head, PMC estate department, said, “PMC is erecting Covid-19 Care Centres at 18 more places in the city. The main purpose of these centres is to create isolation facility for asymptomatic patients who have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.”



“We are using hostels of educational institutes to set up these centres,” said Muthe.

“PMC will provide food and medical facility at these centres. The capacity of these centres can be increased up to 9,000 beds if needed,” added Muthe.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Jul 18, 2020 19:06 IST
City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC
Jul 18, 2020 19:04 IST
Sushant was ‘very happy’ about Dil Bechara digital release: Mukesh Chhabra
Jul 18, 2020 19:01 IST
Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51
Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.