Civic body issues show-cause notice to private labs for not giving updated data

AG Diagnostic Private Limited, Krishna Diagnostics Private Limited and Laboratory Services Ayugen Bioscience Private Limited have not been providing updated testing data to Pune Municipal Corporation.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 06:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

AG Diagnostic Private Limited, Krishna Diagnostics Private Limited and Laboratory Services Ayugen Bioscience Private Limited have not been providing updated testing data to Pune Municipal Corporation. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image)

Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday issued a show-cause notice to three private testing labs in the city for not providing updated testing data on a daily basis to the district administration.

The district administration in a press release said it is important for the district administration to get testing data on time to take further steps in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city. However AG Diagnostic Private Limited, Krishna Diagnostics Private Limited and Laboratory Services Ayugen Bioscience Private Limited have not been providing updated testing data to Pune Municipal Corporation.

Hence show-cause notices have been issued to all three testing labs by the additional municipal commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, the press note added.

Five states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, contribute over 60 per cent of total Covid-19 cases, 62 per cent of active cases and 70 per cent of overall fatality reported due to the virus in India, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.



Maharashtra is at the top with 21.6 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 26.76 per cent of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30 per cent), Karnataka (11.25 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.98 per cent ) and Tamil Nadu (5.83 per cent).

