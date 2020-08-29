Civic chief submits proposal to appoint members from all parties to PMC’s medical college trust

Sections
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday submitted a proposal to the standing committee for the appointment of all party leaders to a trust, which will run the proposed medical college being set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC plans to operate a medical college, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for which the civic body is in the process of registering a trust with the charity commissioner. The trust, according to initial proposal, would have been mainly dominated by PMC office-bearers and municipal officials (mayor, standing committee chairman and leader of the house), however, opposition party leaders in the city raised objections to it. They demanded that leaders from all parties should be members of the trust.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “They should appoint leaders from all major parties in the municipal corporation as it will help maintain balance. Today, the BJP is ruling PMC, but in the future other parties may run the PMC. Hence, looking at the long-term plans, the ruling party must accept the proposal.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The state government had given its nod to start a medical college here. I instructed the administration to speed up the administrative process as the PMC can start the college and this will help us get more medical practitioners for PMC-run hospitals.”



