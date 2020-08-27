Civic private hospital bill audit claims Rs 44 lakh of Covid patients saved

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal corporations (PCMC) have laid claim to a saving of a total of Rs 44 lakh for Covid patients, following its audit of private hospital bills in the city.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “As there were many complaints of overcharging by private hospitals, the administration decided to do an audit of bills which amounted to more than Rs1.5 lakh. It was found hospitals were charging more than the rates suggested by the government.”

According to Rao, the PMC inspected 102 bills the total amount of which is Rs 2.15 crore. The administration found that in 65 bills, the hospitals had charged more than the government-sanctioned rates.

“These bills were reduced and citizens received a deduction of Rs 32 lakh. Similarly, in Pimpri-Chinchwad 39 bills were inspected, which amounted to Rs 51.83 lakh. The administration ordered a deduction of Rs 12.06 lakh in total.”

Rao said, “The administration has also appointed auditors in rural areas to verify bills issued by private hospitals to Covid patients.”

The administration is mainly concentrating on bills which are over Rs1.5 lakh. The bills below Rs 1.5 lakh are getting verified under various health schemes.

“There are no specific complaints that hospitals are not passing the benefits of various health schemes to Covid patients,” Rao said.

However, there have been complaints of unavailability of specific medicines.

“The divisional commissioner’s office conducted a meeting with those pharma companies as well as stockists. There is enough medicine stock in Pune city. The food and drug administration has appointed a nodal officer to ensure smooth supply of medicines in the city,” he said.