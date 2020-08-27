Sections
Home / Pune News / Civic private hospital bill audit claims Rs 44 lakh of Covid patients saved

Civic private hospital bill audit claims Rs 44 lakh of Covid patients saved

According to Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the PMC inspected 102 bills the total amount of which is Rs 2.15 crore. The administration found that in 65 bills, the hospitals had charged more than the government-sanctioned rates

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker of Pune district council collects a swab sample in Kondhwa. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal corporations (PCMC) have laid claim to a saving of a total of Rs 44 lakh for Covid patients, following its audit of private hospital bills in the city.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “As there were many complaints of overcharging by private hospitals, the administration decided to do an audit of bills which amounted to more than Rs1.5 lakh. It was found hospitals were charging more than the rates suggested by the government.”

According to Rao, the PMC inspected 102 bills the total amount of which is Rs 2.15 crore. The administration found that in 65 bills, the hospitals had charged more than the government-sanctioned rates.

“These bills were reduced and citizens received a deduction of Rs 32 lakh. Similarly, in Pimpri-Chinchwad 39 bills were inspected, which amounted to Rs 51.83 lakh. The administration ordered a deduction of Rs 12.06 lakh in total.”



Rao said, “The administration has also appointed auditors in rural areas to verify bills issued by private hospitals to Covid patients.”

The administration is mainly concentrating on bills which are over Rs1.5 lakh. The bills below Rs 1.5 lakh are getting verified under various health schemes.

“There are no specific complaints that hospitals are not passing the benefits of various health schemes to Covid patients,” Rao said.

However, there have been complaints of unavailability of specific medicines.

“The divisional commissioner’s office conducted a meeting with those pharma companies as well as stockists. There is enough medicine stock in Pune city. The food and drug administration has appointed a nodal officer to ensure smooth supply of medicines in the city,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jilted lover, friend held for vandalising vehicles in Bibvewadi
Aug 27, 2020 18:28 IST
Messi’s departure jeopardizes Barcelona’s restructuring plan
Aug 27, 2020 18:24 IST
Sushant’s niece on drug angle: ‘Why make him suffer like this?’
Aug 27, 2020 18:26 IST
2 booked for allegedly forging bank documents to evade vehicle loan payment
Aug 27, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.