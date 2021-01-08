Sections
Civil engineer booked for alleged sexual assault of minor daughter

The police have sent a team to bring the accused to Pimpri police station

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A forensic technician ties a used police line together to seal off a crime scene in Monterrey. Reuters Photo/Daniel Becerril

A 39-year-old civil engineer was booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for alleged sexual assault of his 13-year-old daughter on multiple occasions in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar.

The girl told her mother, who is a school-teacher, about the sexual assault which started when she was in Class 1 and in-turn the mother approached an NGO which brought them to the police station, according to the complaint.

“Volunteers of a NGO had brought the girl and the mother to us. From what they have told us, we have registered a case. However, we need to hear his (the accused) side of the story too. The child’s parents are separated - father lives in Ahmednagar while mother lives in Pune. The girl was sent for a medical test to a government facility on Thursday,” said senior police inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.

The police have sent a team to bring the accused to Pimpri police station.



During the winter break from school, the girl had gone to Ahmednagar to visit her relatives in December last year when the man repeated the act after which she told her mother.

The girl told her mother that the accused insisted to sleep with him on the same bed and touched her inappropriately. The man had forced the child into unnatural and forced natural intercourse with him, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 376(2)(n) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Pimpri police station.

