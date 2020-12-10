Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / CJI’s mother duped of Rs 2.5cr, family property caretaker held

CJI’s mother duped of Rs 2.5cr, family property caretaker held

According to Sitabuldi police, CJI’s mother Mukta Bobde (95) engaged Ghosh as the caretaker of the banquet hall Seasons Lawn, owned by her, near the Akashwani Square here.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:08 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Hindustan Times Nagpur

The fraud came to light when several bookings were cancelled during the coronavirus disease-induced lockdown but the customers could not get refund of the booking amount from Ghosh. (REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)

One person has been arrested for allegedly duping the mother of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, officials in Nagpur said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Tapas Ghosh, the officials said.

According to Sitabuldi police, CJI’s mother Mukta Bobde (95) engaged Ghosh as the caretaker of the banquet hall Seasons Lawn, owned by her, near the Akashwani Square here.

Ghosh had been managing the property and looking after its finances for the last 10 years, Sitabuldi police Inspector Atul Sabnis said.



Taking advantage of Mukta Bobde’s advanced age and frail health, Ghosh and his wife allegedly forged payment receipts of the lawn and duped her to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, officials said.

The fraud came to light when several bookings were cancelled during the coronavirus disease-induced lockdown but the customers could not get refund of the booking amount from Ghosh, the officials said.

Mukta Bobde then filed an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused was booked on Tuesday night, Sabnis said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the matter under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu, said Nagpur commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar.

Ghosh, who was questioned by the SIT earlier, was subsequently placed under arrest, Sabnis said.

“The inquiry prima facie revealed that around ₹2.50 crore was siphoned off by Ghosh. We are inquiring into the matter. If the complicity of Ghosh’s wife is established during the probe, we will arrest her too,” Sabnis said.

Ghosh had also not paid bills for solar system installation and some fabrication work, the officials added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Dec 10, 2020 08:33 IST
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
Dec 10, 2020 08:15 IST

latest news

Education minister to talk about upcoming exams in live session today
Dec 10, 2020 08:46 IST
Explore the Crab Nebula in a musical way, NASA shares video
Dec 10, 2020 08:46 IST
Education minister Pokhriyal holds bilateral cooperation talks with UAE counterpart
Dec 10, 2020 08:43 IST
Kajal Aggarwal wishes dad on his birthday with unseen wedding pics
Dec 10, 2020 08:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.