Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates yet to be announced

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:54 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

Pune: Practical exams dates for Class 10 and Class 12 will be decided after the examination schedule is announced, said officials from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE, said on Wednesday, “The decision will be made only after the time table is declared. The committee will decide how and when practicals will be conducted. As of now, nothing is decided.”

On Tuesday, the board issued a notification declaring the form filling dates for Class 10 regular students.

The notification stated that students can fill the form from December 23 to January 11 for the examination which will be conducted in 2021. Students who are repeating their academic year can fill the form from January 12 to January 25.



The process of form filling and payment of examination fee will be done online by respective schools. The platform used will be SARAL database to fill exam forms.

Earlier, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will not be conducted before May.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, there are various issues of completion of syllabus and holding exams. At least 25 per cent syllabus will be omitted so that teachers are able to finish the syllabus in time,” said Gaikwad.

