Class 11 admission process for Pune division to start from July 2

The centralised admission process for Class 11 admissions in the Pune division which includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural area will start from July 2. Part 1 of the form will be available online to students from Thursday.

According to the information given by the state education department, in the first part of the online form, the students have to fill personal details like name, address, application status (fresher or repeater) among other details. The deadline to fill up part 1 of the form is July 15.

In part 2 of the form, the students have to submit their top 10 college preferences from the list of colleges available. Part 2 of the form will be available to students only after the Class 10 results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board is declared. The results are likely to be declared by July 15.

Once the results are declared, then, there will be an initial round, called zero round, for admissions of students from bifocal and higher secondary vocational courses. Then, there will be three regular rounds for centralised admissions for the Arts, Science and Commerce students.

Link

Link for 11th standard online admission process (Part 1)

https://pune.11thadmission.org.in/