Class 11 centralised admission round 3 schedule declared

The detailed schedule of the third round of Class 11 admissions for the Pune region was declared on Thursday by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune. Earlier in the second round of the admissions, of the total intake of seats (1,07,030) in Pune region, 41,021 students completed the admission process and 66,009 seats are still vacant.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 since September 9 and it resumed on November 26.

As per the schedule, on December 10 at 10am the vacancy list for regular admission round-III will be displayed online, including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges and socially and educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) seats converted to general quota. Till December 12 (11.55pm) application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for regular round-III will start online.

“On December 15 at 11 am, junior college allotment list for regular round-III admissions will be displayed online. Cut-off list for regular admission round-3 will be displayed and SMS will be sent to students. From December 15 at 11.30am to December 18 5pm, students need to confirm their admission to the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by the student login. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the government of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spreading of coronavirus,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.

On December 20, the vacancy list for special round admission will be displayed by the colleges at 10 am.

Important dates

December 10 – Third general updated merit list will be declared

December 10 to 12 – Application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for regular round-III will start

December 15 – Junior college allotment list for regular round-III admissions and cut-off list for regular admission

December 15 to 18 – Students need to confirm admission to allotted colleges

December 20 - Vacancy list for special round will be declared