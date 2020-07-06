Cleaned 5 times a day? Not these public toilets... anymore

A public toilet at Pulgate was found to be unclean on Sunday. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The public toilets operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), have once again started displaying a lack of hygiene, regularly now running out of water.

This comes days after the PMC, during lockdowns 1.0 and 2.0, June 4 and June 15, had started cleaning public toilets four times a day to prevent the spread of Covid.

Pune has 1,240 toilets, of which 57 toilets are currently in containment zones, PMC officials said in Sunday, requesting anonymity.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, deputy commissioner, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC said, insists that the public toilets are still cleaned five times a day. “We clean the public toilets five times a day and appeal to citizens to exercise discipline and follow hygiene rules while using the facilities. There are instances where the users dump cigarette butts, spit tobacco and don’t flush after use, which is very unhealthy. Also, jetting machines are used for deep cleaning to ensure that the necessary hygiene is maintained,” he said.

During its visit, the central team, headed by IAS officer Kunal Kumar, had asked PMC to clean public toilets and mobile toilets in slums.

Residents of Vishrantwadi, Viman nagar, Kalyani nagar, Wanowrie, Undri, Mohammadwadi, Bund Garden, Boat Club, Kashewadi, Bhavani peth, Sahakarnagar, Swargate, Koregaon Park and other suburbs have complained about public toilets not being cleaned.

A spot visit by HT confirmed the same in at least five of these areas.

Akhilesh Salve, a resident of Boat Club road said, “The public toilets are not cleaned regularly and PMC has to take the blame. In the wake of the Covid crisis, PMC must carry out regular cleaning and sanitisation of the toilet blocks to avoid the spread of infections,” he said.

Manohar Patil, a resident of NIBM road said, “The public toilets in Kondhwa are and stinking. The PMC has stopped the special cleaning of the toilets.”

The public toilet outside the ST bus depot in Swargate is so bad, people rather use the road outside to ease themselves.

Cantonment residents have complained about public toilets in Bhimpura, Pul Gate, Modikhana and Ghorpadi.

President of Vithalrao Vandekar Foundation Dhairyashil Vandekar and Koregaon Park Mohalla Committee member said, “The way we see at toilets have to be changed and we have to move into a new phase. Dirty and stinky public toilets are unacceptable.”

Vandekar Foundation has proposed all PMC urinals be manned with the personnel to ensure proper upkeep, cleanliness and to ensure social distancing is maintained.