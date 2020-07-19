Clerics appeal to faithful to follow safety norms on Eid in Pune

The state home department has appealed to the Muslim community to observe Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) in a symbolic manner in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival is likely to be observed on August 1.

Qari Idrees, a cleric from Pune said, “We appeal to all the Muslim community members to give top priority to health and safety while performing Qurbani. We respect the orders issued by the home department.”

Maulana Razeen Ashrafi, another cleric, “Qurbani is mandatory for the community and they must perform it in the simplest and humble way following the instructions given by authorities. Everybody must wear masks, carry sanitisers and maintain social distancing. Those unable to sacrifice an animal must do it next year.”

The state has directed the Muslim community to offer traditional Eid Namaz in homes instead of mosques.

Since the goat market is closed due to lockdown, the home department has appealed that the pious must buy sacrificial animals online or through phone communication.

Temporary goat markets that flourish in Muslim dominant areas like Kondhwa, Yerawada, Pune Camp, Ghorpadi peth, Nana peth and Momin Pura during this period are not set up this year. The prices of goats, however, have not come down due to shortage.

According to goat sellers, the shortage of fodder and lockdown has hit the goat farmers hard. With transportation services hit during the lockdown, goats from Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and other far-flung states did not reach Pune market. The buyers are relying on the local goat market to cater to the needs of the community every year.

Abid Shaikh, social worker, said “There is a shortage of goats in the market but prices will remain high due to a lesser number of animals available in the market.”

Supply less, demand more

Kondhwa had more than a dozen goat markets in 2019 where around 10,000 animals were available for sacrifice, however the market was not given permission this year because of the Covid pandemic.

Tausif Shaikh, owner of Kohinoor farms, a prominent goat seller in Kondhwa said that they were accepting online orders and would even facilitate the slaughtering of sacrificial and meat distribution.

“This year, the market conditions are very tough and there are less number of goats with us despite good demand from customers. We have ordered truckload of goats from Madhya Pradesh, but transportation during lockdown is a major issue. We are hopeful that the stock will arrive before Eid,” Shaikh said.

