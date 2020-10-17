CM Thackeray, Pawar, Fadnavis to visit rain-affected areas

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the opposition and former chief minister, will visit the rain-affected areas in western Maharashtra.

CM Thackeray, who announced his plans on Saturday evening after coming under heavy criticism from the opposition parties, will tour rain-affected areas of Solapur on Monday and Osmanabad on Tuesday, an official said.

Pawar will be on a two-day visit to rain-affected areas in Osmanabad to assess the damage to crops due to rains. Pawar will begin his two-day visit on Sunday (October 18) and will visit Tulajapur, Ausa and Paranda Tehsil during his tour, that will conclude on Monday after which Pawar will return to Baramati, according to details shared by NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade in Pune.

Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the opposition and former chief minister, meanwhile, will also undertake a tour of rain-affected western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to his office, Fadnavis will begin his three-day visit on October 19 from Baramati, a constituency represented for decades by Pawar and currently by his daughter Supriya Sule. Fadnavis will tour the rain-affected parts of Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad and Beed districts.

At least 29 people lost their lives in four districts of Western Maharashtra and crop over five lakh hectares has been damaged in the state due to heavy rains in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and promised Centre’s support to Maharashtra. “Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work,” (sic) Modi tweeted on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Saturday morning, visited Baramati and adjoining areas affected by rains while in the afternoon he visited flood-affected areas of Pandharpur.

While Thackeray has taken review of possible loss to crops, livestock and property through video conferencing, the opposition leaders had asked the chief minister to step out and visit affected areas.

“Farmers from across Maharashtra have been badly affected due to heavy rains. Chief Minister, please step out of your house now. The farmers are waiting to see you,” said BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

Thackeray had come under criticism from various quarters for not stepping out of his home to review Covid-19 situation as well as rain- affected areas.

Earlier this month, Congress MLA from Vidarbha Ashish Deshmukh questioned Thackeray for ignoring the region, affected by heavy rain which damaged crops.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder president Prakash Ambedkar too has asked Thackeray to visit the rain-affected parts of Maharashtra.

“The farmers are worst-affected by the rains and they need relief in this time of adversity. The chief minister should tour the affected areas,” he said.