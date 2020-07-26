Sections
Home / Pune News / Co-morbidities, cardiac arrest lead to 5 deaths at Covid-19 care centres in Pune

Co-morbidities, cardiac arrest lead to 5 deaths at Covid-19 care centres in Pune

As per the data on the dashboard as of Saturday evening, PMC has 20 Covid care centres which has a total capacity of 4,683

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:32 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

Entrance of a Covid Care Centre in the city. (HT PHOTO/Representative Photo)

Five deaths were reported in July at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Covid-19 care centres which are reserved for those with no symptoms or mild symptoms, according to PMC data.

Of the five deceased, four were senior citizens. Among them, two also had underlying co-morbidities. The five deaths include that of a 61-year-old male, who had been reported dead at the Sinhgad-Kondhwa Covid centre on July 6 and the cause of death as per PMC report is sudden cardiac arrest, Covid-19 infection and hypertension as co-morbidity.

Two deaths were reported on the same day on July 17, of an 80-year-old male and a 90-year-old male from College of Engineering hostel, which has now been converted into a Covid centre. For both the deaths, no additional cause or comorbidity is mentioned, except Covid-19 infection.

On July 18, a 64-year-old male was declared dead at Nicmar, Baner, and the cause of death is said to be cardiorespiratory arrest, Covid-19 infection and co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension.



In the fifth death, a 47-year-old female was reported dead from Dalvi Hospital, which is now being prepped as a dedicated Covid hospital, on July 22. The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 infection pneumonitis and co-morbidity like diabetes.

Covid-19 care centres were started as institutional quarantine facilities mainly for asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms. The centres are being set up in hostels, hotels, guest houses, lodges, stadiums, banquet halls and schools for those who are identified as Covid-19 positive, but need to be kept under observation.

As per the data on the dashboard as of Saturday evening, PMC has 20 Covid care centres which has a total capacity of 4,683.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

First bit of evidence of tiger breeding in Assam wildlife sanctuary brings cheer for activists
Jul 26, 2020 17:49 IST
IMA writes to Bihar CM for removal of health secretary
Jul 26, 2020 17:48 IST
What is driving China’s aggression?
Jul 26, 2020 17:45 IST
Yogi Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur
Jul 26, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.