Co-morbidities, cardiac arrest lead to 5 deaths at Covid-19 care centres in Pune

Five deaths were reported in July at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Covid-19 care centres which are reserved for those with no symptoms or mild symptoms, according to PMC data.

Of the five deceased, four were senior citizens. Among them, two also had underlying co-morbidities. The five deaths include that of a 61-year-old male, who had been reported dead at the Sinhgad-Kondhwa Covid centre on July 6 and the cause of death as per PMC report is sudden cardiac arrest, Covid-19 infection and hypertension as co-morbidity.

Two deaths were reported on the same day on July 17, of an 80-year-old male and a 90-year-old male from College of Engineering hostel, which has now been converted into a Covid centre. For both the deaths, no additional cause or comorbidity is mentioned, except Covid-19 infection.

On July 18, a 64-year-old male was declared dead at Nicmar, Baner, and the cause of death is said to be cardiorespiratory arrest, Covid-19 infection and co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension.

In the fifth death, a 47-year-old female was reported dead from Dalvi Hospital, which is now being prepped as a dedicated Covid hospital, on July 22. The cause of death is said to be Covid-19 infection pneumonitis and co-morbidity like diabetes.

Covid-19 care centres were started as institutional quarantine facilities mainly for asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms. The centres are being set up in hostels, hotels, guest houses, lodges, stadiums, banquet halls and schools for those who are identified as Covid-19 positive, but need to be kept under observation.

As per the data on the dashboard as of Saturday evening, PMC has 20 Covid care centres which has a total capacity of 4,683.