Community participation, micro contact tracing, low mortality rate: centre lays out Pune plan

Community participation, micro contact tracing, low mortality rate: centre lays out Pune plan

Day 2 of the central team visit to Pune saw team chief, Kunal Kumar instruct the city’s civic administrators to increase the contact tracing, even at the micro level, to...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:15 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Day 2 of the central team visit to Pune saw team chief, Kunal Kumar instruct the city’s civic administrators to increase the contact tracing, even at the micro level, to keep the Covid-19 numbers under control.

Kumar said, “Pune is doing good contact tracing, but needs to increase this effort as positive cases will get identified at an earlier stage.”

Kumar added, “The administration need not worry about positive cases increasing, which is a sign of good contact tracing. Instead, efforts should be made to bring down the mortality rate. If early detection happens, it will bring down the mortality rate.” Kumar, on Tuesday, cited community participation as being a key factor in Pune’s ability to handle the Covid-19 situation.

Kumar visited the Smart city control room on Tuesday where he said, “Pune is the best city for community participation in the country. People come forward with positive suggestions and the administration must take them up to fight against Covid-19. Community participation will help bring down the burden on administration.”



The central team were on a two-day visit to Pune and spent part of the second day video conferencing with various district heads in Maharashtra.

